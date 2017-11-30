Europe keen to develop a hybrid plane

Baku. 30 November. REPORT. AZ/ Europe’s leading aviation and technology companies agreed to develop a hybrid-electric test aircraft.
Report informs referring to the Habertürk, the agreement was reached between Airbus, Rolls-Royse and Siemens companies.
“E-Fan X" plane that will be jointly produced is expected to fly by 2020.
Three companies have announced plans to collaborate to develop technology with an electric motor replacing a gas turbine. When the system is ready electric motor will be added to the plane. The generator for electric motor will be produced by Rolls-Royce, while Siemens will manufacture the two megawatt electric motor.
They aim to have a commercially viable hybrid regional passenger jet flying by 2030s. The Airbus officials said new project will decrease operating costs of flights which will lead to reduction of tickets.
Cavid ƏzimovNews Author