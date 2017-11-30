Europe keen to develop a hybrid plane

Baku. 30 November. REPORT. AZ/ Europe’s leading aviation and technology companies agreed to develop a hybrid-electric test aircraft.

Report informs referring to the Habertürk, the agreement was reached between Airbus, Rolls-Royse and Siemens companies.

“E-Fan X" plane that will be jointly produced is expected to fly by 2020.

Three companies have announced plans to collaborate to develop technology with an electric motor replacing a gas turbine. When the system is ready electric motor will be added to the plane. The generator for electric motor will be produced by Rolls-Royce, while Siemens will manufacture the two megawatt electric motor.

They aim to have a commercially viable hybrid regional passenger jet flying by 2030s. The Airbus officials said new project will decrease operating costs of flights which will lead to reduction of tickets.