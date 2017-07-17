Details of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project to be mulled

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ Details of visit of the Turkish Customs and Trade Minister Bülent Tüfenkci to Baku starting on July 18 have become known.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, within the framework of the visit, Bülent Tüfenkci will attend the trilateral meeting to speed up the customs procedures and border crossings of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project that will revive the historical Silk Way.

Along with B.Tüfenkci, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev and Georgian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Dmitry Kumshishvili will also attend the event.

During the meeting, it is also planned to discuss the strengthening of the bridge role of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia between Europe and Asia, simplifying of trade on customs borders, as well as joint fight against illegal trade.

Notably, visit of B. Tufenkci to Azerbaijan will take place on July 18-19. He will also hold bilateral meetings with the Azerbaijani officials.