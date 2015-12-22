 Top
    Traffic density occurred on some roads in Baku

    Relative density observed in capital

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic density observed on some roads of Baku this morning.

    Report was told at the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), density observed in Yusif Safarov Street (in front of Central Hospital of Oil Workers), Ziya Bünyadov Avenue (to both directions), Abbasgqulu agha Bakikhanov Street (in front of Turkish Embassy), Tbilisi Avenue (20 Yanvar subway) and Inshaatchilar Avenue (in front of State Statistics Committee). 

