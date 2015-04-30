Date of commissioning of new coastal road in Baku announced

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of the new eight-line coastal highway parallel to Nobel avenue is scheduled for completion in mid-May. Now the last layer of asphalt concrete pavement is being laid. Report was told by the spokesman of "Azeryolservis" of Ministry of Transport Anar Najafli.

Two roundabouts and three pedestrian crossings were built on the road. The road with total length of 2 km and a width of 45 m consists of 8 strips of four lanes in one and the other side.

One lane is provided for parking vehicles.The road has dividing line on it as a modern lighting system.With the opening of the road the traffic load on the Nobel and Oilers avenues will fell markedly. In addition, the road will be connected with the territory of "the White City" in the near future.