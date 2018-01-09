Control principle of ships in Caspian Sea changes

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Caspian Sea states decided to establish a unified regime for state control of ships in ports by analogy with the Black and Mediterranean seas.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the relevant departments of the Caspian littoral countries are working to harmonize the provisions on the order of port control. Unified approach will allow to increase technical safety of sea vessels in the region, minimize the number of marine accidents, improve safety of life, health of crew members of ships and passengers, to ensure the safety of vehicles and cargo.

At the same time, the number of inspections of vessels in good technical condition will be reduced, and efficiency of the use of resources for carrying out transport inspections will be increased.

About 1,600 vessels are currently operating in the Caspian Sea.