Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to improve the state management of coastal areas in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea.

According to Report, under the document, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy has been tasked with implementing a unified state policy on the management, use and protection of land in coastal areas, as well as coordinating the activities of relevant government agencies.

In this regard, the number of staff at the State Property Service has been increased by 40 positions.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to prepare, within six months, proposals to designate coastal areas as special-status zones, establish their zoning and determine their legal regime. It must also draft regulations aimed at strengthening state oversight of land use and protection, preventing illegal land seizures, and tightening administrative and criminal liability.

In addition, within six months, the Cabinet must approve the current boundaries of the shoreline, where the Caspian Sea meets the land in Azerbaijan's sector, determine the boundaries and areas of coastal zones, and provide their graphical representation in both paper and digital formats.

The Ministry of Economy has been tasked with preparing proposals to establish an information system enabling the use of maps and data based on geographic information systems (GIS) for coastal zone management.

The allocation of land for use and lease in these areas will be handled by the State Property Service through a one-stop-shop system via the Electronic Government Information System.

The implementation of the order also provides for the allocation of the necessary funds for establishing surveillance systems, conducting monitoring, demolishing structures, improving and cleaning the areas, and strengthening the State Property Service's material and technical resources.