Cargo transportation via TRACECA corridor reduced

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Cargo transportation was 39,3 million tons and cargo turnover 8 313,1 million tons/km in the Azerbaijani sector of Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) transport corridor in January-September of this year.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, 22,86 million tons of cargo or 58,2% transported by vehicles, 11,70 million tons or 29,8% by railway, 4,72 million tons or 12,0% by sea.

Volume of cargo transported via the corridor decreased 9,3% compared with the same period last year. Main reason is reductions in cargo transportation by railway and sea transport (respectively 21,3% and 30,8%). Cargo volume transported by vehicles increased 5,8% in the mentioned period. 18,3% or 7,2 million tons of cargo transported by the corridor is transit cargo.