Car incident on Ziya Bunyadov Avenue caused traffic jam

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today in the morning a traffic accident happened in Ziya Bunyadov avenue, Baku. As a result of the accident, two-way traffic density was observed. Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC) told Report.

Besides this, traffic density was observed on Yusif Safarov Street (both directions), intersection of Oilmen Avenue and Yusif Safarov Street, Tbilisi Avenue, Koroghlu Rahimov Street, Babak Avenue (to the center) as well as Heydar Aliyev Avenue (to the Heydar Aliyev Center), Abdulvahab Damirchizadeh Street (front of the Ministry of Education), Aga Nematulla street, Uzeyir Hajibeyov Street, Niyazi Street (to "Icharishahar" subway) as well as 28 May Street (to Rashid Behbudov Street), Jafar Khandan Street and Binagadi highway (former Karl Marx circle) .