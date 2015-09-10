Baku. 10 September.REPORT.AZ / All buses owned by Transgate company removed from route.

Route line placed at the disposal of other carriers.

Report was told by the head of Public Relations Department of Intelligent Transport Management Center (TSIUT) Shafa Mehmangyzy.

According to her, recently, fire occurred in one of buses owned by Transgate and also other technical malfunctions were found as a result, they have been removed from the routes.Instead, more modern and high-quality buses started to operate.Now new buses of other carriers run on these routes."

One of 11 lines owned by Transgate OJSC eliminated and the remaining transferred to other carriers.