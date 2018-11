Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ 17 bus routes (1, H1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 14, 18, 31, 37, 46, 61, 65, 77, 88, 124) that changed with the purpose of ensuring uninterrupted operation of public transport during Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will operate in a previous regime.

Report was informed in the Baku Transport Agency (BTA), bus route No 125 which is temporarily suspended will start operating from May 1.