Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will be brought to Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ At the invitation of Azerbaijan Airlines, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Commerical Airplanes, Kevin McAllister arrived in Baku on February 22.

Report informs referring to the AZAL press service, during the negotiations, the parties expressed satisfaction with the strong partnership relations that have developed during the long-term cooperation between Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC and Boeing Corporation.

President of Azerbaijan Airlines, Jahangir Askerov noted that cooperation with Boeing Corporation is of strategic nature. In 2000, for the first time Western-type Boeing 757-200 aircraft were added to the fleet of Azerbaijan Airlines. At that time, with the support of instructors and software Boeing Corporation provided much assistance in mastering and servicing this type of aircraft, as well as organizing ground simulators for B757/767 aircraft.

In the following years, the fleet of Azerbaijan Airlines was replenished by such aircraft as the Boeing 767-300ER, and later by the most modern liners - Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Along with the success of passenger air transportation, the country's air cargo transportation is developing dynamically. Since 2010 the fleet of Azerbaijan’s national air cargo carrier Silk Way Airlines was replenished with Boeing 747 F aircraft, and since 2014 the Airline started to operate the newest cargo aircraft Boeing 747-8F, which allowed it to become one of the leading players in the world cargo transportation.

In the near future, passengers of Azerbaijan Airlines will be able to fly on another liner of the new generation. According to the agreement reached between Azerbaijan Airlines and Boeing, Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will start to arrive in Azerbaijan starting from 2018, and till the end of 2020 their total number will reach 10. Till the end of 2022 four more Boeing 787-8 aircraft are also expected to arrive in the country.

In turn, Kevin McAllister highly appreciated the partnership and friendly relations between Boeing and Azerbaijan Airlines and expressed his confidence in further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the negotiations, further exploitation and maintenance of all types of Boeing aircrafts operated by Azerbaijani civil aviation, with the participation of our technical center, were also discussed.

Within the visit, the guests got acquainted with Azerbaijani civil aviation facilities, which have been built and reconstructed in recent years - the new airport complex of Heydar Aliyev International Airport (Terminal 1), Baku Cargo Terminal, Silk Way Business Aviation, Silk Way Technics – the complex on maintenance and service of all types of aircrafts, etc.