Bilgah road will be closed for two days

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic movement on some roads of Bilgah settlement of Baku will be restricted on June 17-18. Report informs citing the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), the roads will be closed due to the cycling competitions of the first European Games.

According to reports, Zugulba way will be fully closed on June 17 at 15:30.

On June 18, the way from the circle of Zugulba 1 to circle 2 will be closed from 05:30 until 20:40, the road from circle 2 to circle 3 will be closed from 06:30 to 18:40.