Belarusian Airlines opens representative office in Azerbaijan

Ministry of Taxes informed

7 September, 2016 10:22

https://report.az/storage/news/cf95e43a82911e852ba0b4e0262c713d/b4fb11ab-8fc4-4eb3-843c-b3be72a43760_292.jpg Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Taxes registered representation of "Belavia airline" JSC in Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the Ministry of Taxes. Representation located at Baku, Khatai district, Afiyaddin Jalilov Street, 4/1. Legal representative of Belarus company is a Russian citizen Vugar Seyran Musayev.