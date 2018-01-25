 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku-Rostov passenger train changes working timetable

    Changes were made by the Russian side

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the changes made by the Russian Railways working timetable of Baku-Rostov-Baku passenger train number 391/392, moving from the neighboring country, will be changed on January 27.

    Report informs referring to "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC.

    According to report, the train will depart along the route – once in four days in the autumn-winter season in the summer – every other day. Since January 27 at even days of month at 03:25. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi