Baku-Rostov passenger train changes working timetable

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the changes made by the Russian Railways working timetable of Baku-Rostov-Baku passenger train number 391/392, moving from the neighboring country, will be changed on January 27.

Report informs referring to "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC.

According to report, the train will depart along the route – once in four days in the autumn-winter season in the summer – every other day. Since January 27 at even days of month at 03:25.