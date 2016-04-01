Baku Metro to launch two new stations

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Metro has applied one more innovation. From this day, entrance and exit of 'Memar Ajami' metro station changed.

Report was told by Spokesperson of 'Baku Metro' CJSC Nasimi Pashayev.

'In order to regulate movement of passengers at the station, entrance and exit has been changed since this morning. Thus, 'Memar Ajami' metro station is the third station of Baku Metro as well as crossing station with two stations of 'Violet line' - 'Avtovaghzal' and 'Memar Ajami-2'. After operation of new metro stations, entrance and exit of 'Memar Ajami' metro station were changed today in order to avoid overlap of the movement in these three stations', N.Pashayev said.

Notably, two stations of new 'Violet line' - 'Avtovaghzal' and 'Memar Ajami-2' of Baku Metro will be launched at the same time - in the first half of 2016.