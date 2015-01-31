Baku-Istanbul and Istanbul-Baku flights canceled

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Flights TK 333 and TK 332 from Baku to Istanbul timed at 14:20 anf from Intanbul to Baku at 13:20 were cancelled.

Report informs at the international airport Heydar Aliyev, the exact cause of cancellation of flights is not known, but it is assumed that the reason is the rainy weather in Istanbul.

Today from Baku to Istanbul had to be made 2 flights by airlines AZAL, as well as 2 flights of Turkish Airlines (THY). AZAL flights rescheduled to 17:50 and 20:45, THY - at 20:35.

According to the official information by THY, 299 flights canceled in a number of countries, including Azerbaijan and Georgia due to the rainy weather in Istanbul.