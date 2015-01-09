Baku Bus Terminal: No changes in local and international routes

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Bus routes from the Baku International Bus Terminal have been implementing due to existing route table. Report was told by the officials of Baku International Bus Terminal. "There is no change in route table", they say.

According to information, both country and international routes have been implementing due to ordinary route table as usual: "There was not observed route problems because of snowy weather or another reason".

It also should be noted that, 13 international and 51 local routes have been implementing from Baku International Bus Terminal.