    ​AZAL to resume Baku-Berlin-Baku flights in March

    Prices for Baku-Berlin-Baku route start from 371 EUR

    Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will resume regular flights to Berlin Baku from March 27. 

    Report informs citing AZAL's press service, direct flights on the route Baku-Berlin-Baku will be implemented twice a week - on Tuesdays and Sundays.

    The departure will be 08:00 at Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport, arrival at Tegel International Airport ("A" terminal) 09: 55 local time, flight from Berlin will be at 10:55 am local time, and arrival at 18:25 in Baku, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport landing time.

    Prices for Baku-Berlin-Baku route start from 371 EUR. Baku-Berlin-Baku flights will be carried out by Airbus A319 having business and economy sectors.

