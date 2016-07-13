"Azərsu" comments on information about unsafe tap water in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Azərsu" OJSC has commented news entitled "Tap water in Azerbaijan is dangerous to public health", published by The Daily Mail.

Report was told in the "Azərsu", primarily the news would to refer to the names of experts specifying how they came to this conclusion: "The information about Azerbaijan does not reflect the real state of a matter. "Azərsu" states that the tap water in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as in most of the regions of Azerbaijan corresponds to today's standards. Water from the new reservoirs and water treatment plants built in recent years (Jeyranbatan complex of ultrafiltration water treatment plants, Kullulu power, Guba, Mingechevir, Hanbulanchay water treatment plants) meets World Health Organization (WHO) standards. In addition, Jeyranbatan complex of ultrafiltration water treatment plants put into operation in October last year was declared one of the four most important water industry projects in 2015 at the Global Water Summit in Abu Dhabi."

At the same time, the statement notes that in recent years, in 43 cities and regional centers of Azerbaijan carried out the reconstruction of water and sewerage systems: "In 23 of them completely refurbished water supply systems, 10 cities supplied with water from new sources. Thus, the population is provided with qualitative drinking water. Water quality is controlled at all stages. Monitoring is also provided by the Ministry of Health. The population not only in Baku, but also in other cities of the country not only cleans teeth, but also drink water from the tap."