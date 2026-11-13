Azerbaijanis' pharmaceutical spending rises over 21%

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In January–October 2025, pharmaceutical products and medical supplies worth just over 1.56 billion manats (approximately $917.9 million) were sold to consumers through Azerbaijan's retail trade network, marking a 21.2% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During the reporting period, pharmaceutical products and medical supplies accounted for 2.7% of consumers' total expenditure on goods purchased for final consumption.

In 10 months, retail trade outlets in Azerbaijan sold goods worth just over 57.5 billion manats (about $33.8 billion) to consumers. These included food products, beverages and tobacco products worth nearly 31.06 billion manats (approximately $18.27 billion), as well as non-food goods worth just over 26.46 billion manats (about $15.57 billion).

Compared with January–October 2025, retail trade turnover increased by 3.8% in real terms, including growth of 1.5% in food products, beverages and tobacco products, and 6.6% in non-food goods.