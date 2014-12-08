Azerbaijani Minister of Communications and High Technologies addresses the ITU-2014 conference in Doha

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Doha, Qatar hosts a conference on information and communication technologies ITU-2014 (International Telecommunication Union).

Report informs, the conference is devoted to the development of broadband Internet.

ITU Secretary General Hulin Zhao speaking at the event said that by 2020, 55 percent of population should have access to ‪‎Internet, ‪‎broadband connection should cost less than 5 percent of salaries and 90 percent of rural population should have an access to Internet.

The Azerbaijani Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ali Abbasov also spoke at the conference. In his speech, he stressed the work on expansion of broadband Internet implemented in Azerbaijan. He noted that "70% of the population has access to the Internet, 50% of them use broadband internet".

The Conference is scheduled to complete on December 10.