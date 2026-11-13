Azerbaijani architectural project awarded international green building certification

A ceremony to present the international green building certificate (YeS-INT) for the new administrative building of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in Antalya, Türkiye, as part of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), Report informs referring to the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture.

The certificate was presented to Gulshan Rzayeva, Deputy Head of the Office of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, who represented the Azerbaijani delegation at COP31.

The building received the international certification for meeting the criteria of energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and efficient use of resources.

The 18-storey administrative building, with a total area of approximately 25,000 square metres, was designed by Azerbaijani architects under the leadership of Honoured Architect Nariman Imamaliyev. The design and construction of the building involved exclusively local professionals, including architects, engineers, and construction specialists.

One of the project's key features is the adaptation of modern architectural solutions to Baku's climatic conditions. The building's oval shape and the open space between its main volumes facilitate efficient airflow and help reduce heat loss.

Another distinctive feature is the suspended garden located on the fifth floor, covering an area of approximately 1,200 square metres. This green space not only provides a comfortable recreational environment for employees but also contributes to improving the microclimate and reducing the building's thermal load.

In addition, advanced smart management technologies have been extensively incorporated into the project to enhance energy efficiency. The facade systems automatically regulate solar exposure according to the time of day and weather conditions, reducing the need for cooling.

Approximately 90 percent of the building's engineering systems are automated, while lighting is controlled across nearly 80 separate zones, taking into account natural light levels and occupancy patterns. Water-saving technologies and heat recovery systems have also been integrated into the building.

The international certification is not the project's first achievement. In 2026, the building was also named a laureate of the "Temel" National Architecture Award in the "Architecture of Public Buildings" category.