    Azerbaijan to join CAREC Ministerial Conference

    The conference will be held in Islamabad, October 26

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The 15th Ministerial Conference of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) countries will be held in Islamabad, October 26.

    Report informs referring to the Pakistani media, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Georgia will take part in conference as an observer. Approximately, 200 participants from 10 member countries and multilateral development partners are expected to attend the event.

    The International Monetary Fund MD and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) president will also attend the conference.

    Azerbaijan will be represented by employees of the department of transport policy and economy of the Ministry of Transport.

