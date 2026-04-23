Azerbaijan's Lachin cableway to open by year-end
Infrastructure
- 23 April, 2026
- 12:10
The cableway being built in the city of Lachin, Azerbaijan, is planned to be commissioned by the end of 2026, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA).
The cableway will be 1,720 meters long and 300 meters high. The travel time will be six minutes.
The Lachin cableway is expected to have a passenger capacity of 800 people per hour.
For this purpose, intensive work is underway, including the relocation of greenery, foundation works for the cableway's pillars and terminal areas, and delivery of necessary equipment.
The project is expected to contribute to the development of tourism infrastructure in the region and create new opportunities for visitors.
Azerbaijan's Lachin cableway to open by year-end
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