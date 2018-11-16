Azerbaijan’s economy grows by 0.8%

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 0.8% to AZN 65,233,000,000 in January-October 2018.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that the GDP increased by 0.3% in oil sector, 1% in non-oil sector.

Thus, 45.7% of the GDP was formed in industry, 9.4% in trade, maintenance of vehicles, 6.5% in construction, 6.4% in transport and warehousing, 5.6% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 2.3% in tourist accommodation and catering, 1.5% in information and communication services, 14.7% in other fields. Net taxes on products and import made up 7.9% of the GDP.

Per capita GDP is AZN 6,648.1.