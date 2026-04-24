Azerbaijan holds presentation on reconstruction of liberated Fuzuli

A presentation on the reconstruction works carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated city of Fuzuli has been held, Report informs.

The event took place at Fuzuli International Airport.

The presentation was attended by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Presidential Special Representative Emin Huseynov, founder of LUKOIL oil company Vagit Alekperov, and Director General of LUKOIL Azerbaijan JSC Rasim Amraliyev.

The presentation was delivered by Emin Huseynov.

Further information was provided about the destroyed state of Fuzuli city during the occupation, the city's master plan, newly built residential complexes, and the central park project.