Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan holds presentation on reconstruction of liberated Fuzuli

    Infrastructure
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 12:52
    Azerbaijan holds presentation on reconstruction of liberated Fuzuli

    A presentation on the reconstruction works carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated city of Fuzuli has been held, Report informs.

    The event took place at Fuzuli International Airport.

    The presentation was attended by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Presidential Special Representative Emin Huseynov, founder of LUKOIL oil company Vagit Alekperov, and Director General of LUKOIL Azerbaijan JSC Rasim Amraliyev.

    The presentation was delivered by Emin Huseynov.

    Further information was provided about the destroyed state of Fuzuli city during the occupation, the city's master plan, newly built residential complexes, and the central park project.

    Azerbaijan holds presentation on reconstruction of liberated Fuzuli
    Azerbaijan holds presentation on reconstruction of liberated Fuzuli
    Azerbaijan holds presentation on reconstruction of liberated Fuzuli
    Azerbaijan holds presentation on reconstruction of liberated Fuzuli
    Azerbaijan holds presentation on reconstruction of liberated Fuzuli
    Azerbaijan holds presentation on reconstruction of liberated Fuzuli
    Azerbaijan holds presentation on reconstruction of liberated Fuzuli
    Azerbaijan holds presentation on reconstruction of liberated Fuzuli
    Azerbaijan holds presentation on reconstruction of liberated Fuzuli
    Azerbaijan holds presentation on reconstruction of liberated Fuzuli
    Azerbaijan holds presentation on reconstruction of liberated Fuzuli
    Azerbaijan holds presentation on reconstruction of liberated Fuzuli

    Reconstruction Azerbaijan's liberated territories Fuzuli Fuzuli International Airport Mikayil Jabbarov Emin Amrullayev Emin Huseynov Vagit Alekperov
    Photo
    Füzulidəki bərpa işləri ilə bağlı təqdimat olub
    Photo
    В Физули состоялась презентация восстановительных работ

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