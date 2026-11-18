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Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili discussed ways to enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor during a meeting in Baku.

According to Report, Georgia"s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development said the sides reviewed prospects for deepening trade and economic ties, their strategic partnership, as well as ongoing and planned joint regional projects, highlighting their importance.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in transport and logistics, enhancing the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor and developing regional infrastructure. The Georgian side presented its ongoing and planned large-scale projects, including the construction of the Anaklia deep-sea port, a new international airport in Vaziani and the modernisation of the railway.

Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan increased by 14% in the first nine months of 2026, exceeding $1.1 billion.

Kvrivishvili also briefed Jabbarov on Georgia"s investment and business climate, government initiatives to promote economic development and projects currently underway.