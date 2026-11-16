Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss improving efficiency of railway transportation

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Discussions have been held between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) and Georgian Railways JSC on improving the operational efficiency of transportation.

According to Report, citing ADY, the discussions took place during the visit of a delegation led by ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov to Georgia.

The delegation visited the Boyuk Kesik, Gardabani, and Tbilisi railway stations.

During meetings with the management of Georgian Railways, the parties discussed expanding cooperation on the more efficient organization of railway transportation between the two countries, accelerating border-crossing procedures, train reception, processing and dispatch operations at stations, and the capabilities of the existing infrastructure.

It was noted that the main focus was on reducing the transit time of freight and passenger trains at the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, optimizing border and customs control procedures, ensuring uninterrupted train operations, and eliminating potential time losses.

The parties also reviewed ongoing work at the Gardabani and Tbilisi stations related to transportation management, coordination of train movements, and the improvement of operational processes. They emphasized the importance of further refining existing operational mechanisms, simplifying technical procedures, eliminating repetitive processes, and enhancing the efficiency of information exchange.

Attention was also given to the implementation of agreements reached during previous meetings between the railways of Azerbaijan and Georgia. In particular, positive results were reported in ensuring uninterrupted train operations on the Boyuk Kesik-Tbilisi-Boyuk Kesik route and optimizing technical inspection procedures for railcars.

Under a previously reached agreement between the Azerbaijani and Georgian railways, new operational approaches have made it possible to reduce freight train border-crossing times by half.

ADY noted that these measures will contribute to stronger railway connectivity between Azerbaijan and Georgia, increased efficiency of international freight transportation, reduced transit times, and enhanced competitiveness of the Middle Corridor.