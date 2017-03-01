 Top
    Close photo mode

    'Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping' CJSC announces bids

    Application deadline is March 7

    Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC has announced open competitions for procurement of steel sheets, medical equipment, electrical goods, steel angles, colorful sheets, six-edged and round metals and ship diesel generator.

    Report informs citing the official media.

    According to information, those who want to participate in the competition may visit www.acsc.az and get additional documents and details from the announcement section. Application deadline is March 7. Documents must be submitted at Rasulzadeh Street 5, Baku. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi