'Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping' CJSC announces bids

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC has announced open competitions for procurement of steel sheets, medical equipment, electrical goods, steel angles, colorful sheets, six-edged and round metals and ship diesel generator.

Report informs citing the official media.

According to information, those who want to participate in the competition may visit www.acsc.az and get additional documents and details from the announcement section. Application deadline is March 7. Documents must be submitted at Rasulzadeh Street 5, Baku.