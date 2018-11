Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) CJSC will open seasonal flights from late May.

Report was told by the company, the flights will be carried out in the direction of the Turkish resort city of Antalya, Bodrum and Izmir. Flights from Baku starts from 510 manats.

Flights on Baku-Istanbul-Baku will begin in late May, Baku-Bodrum-Baku on June 12, Baku-Izmir-Baku from the beginning of June.