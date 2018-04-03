AZAL opens direct flight from Lankaran to Moscow

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from June 8, Azerbaijan Airlines will launch direct flights on the route Moscow-Lankaran-Moscow.

Report was informed in the AZAL press service, the flights will be operated weekly on Fridays with Airbus A320 airplanes.

Departure from the Vnukovo International Airport (VKO) at 10:00 local time, arrival at Lankaran International Airport (LKK) at 14:10 local time. Return flights from Lankaran will be operated at 15:40 local time, arrival in Moscow at 17:50 local time.

Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az and purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies. To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact: + (99412) 598-88-80 (Hotline from Azerbaijan: *8880). E-mail: callcenter@azal.az

Notably, AZAL will also launch flights to Moscow from other regions of Azerbaijan - Ganja (from April 13) and Gabala (from June 4) within the summer flight schedule. Flights to these destinations are operated as part of a joint program of partnership with Russian tourism companies.

In addition, the first national low-cost airline Buta Airways also operates direct flights from Ganja to Moscow.