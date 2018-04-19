AZAL launches three new destinations within summer flight schedule

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku–Within its summer flight schedule Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will launch direct flights to new destinations of its route map –to Dammam and Riyadh citiesof Saudi Arabia (from June 15 to September 1), as well as to Tivat, the popular resort of Montenegro (from July 5 to September 15).

Report was told in company, the flights will be operated on comfortable Airbus A320 airliners.

The air ticket includes free baggage allowance (up to 23 kg) and a full range of cold and hot onboard meals.

Air tickets can be booked and purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies https://www.azal.az/en/information/sales-offices . Soon air tickets to the new destinations will be also available on the website www.azal.az/en/.