​AZAL launches flights on new routes

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) have announced a new program of flights to popular resort towns of Turkey - Antalya, Bodrum, Izmir and Dalaman. Moreover, the airlines launch flights on a new route - the city of Alanya (Gazipasa International Airport).
Starting from June 17, flights on Baku-Bodrum-Baku route will be operated daily. Airfare in this direction range from 149 EUR. Flights on Baku-Izmir-Baku route will be carried out from June 15 three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Airfare on this route also starts from 149 EUR.
Flights on Dalaman-Baku-Baku will be implemented from July 1, twice a week - on Mondays and Fridays. The airfare starts from 149 EUR.
Under the new schedule, the direct flights on the Baku-Antalya-Baku route will be operated daily from 21 May to 27 September, and in the period from 2 April to 14 May and from October 15 - once a week, on Saturdays. In case of high demand the number of flights can be increased to 14 aweek. The airfare for Baku-Antalya-Baku route starts from 139 EUR.
The new direct route Baku-Alaniya-Baku will be launched on July 4 and be operated three times a week - on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Price ticket for Baku-Alaniya-Baku range from 139 EUR. Flights will be operated by airliners Airbus A319 / A320 and Boeing 757, equipped with lounges on economy and business classes.
Tickets may be booked and purchased at AZAL offices and the company's website www.azal.az.
Ülviyyə ŞamilqızıNews Author
Share in Facebook