AZAL launches a new discount campaign

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announced the launch of a new campaign due to Novruz holiday. During the national spring holiday Novruz,discounts will be applied to air tickets on a number of destinations.

Report was informed in AZAL press service, the campaign is applied to the following destinations (the full cost of the air ticket, including taxes and fees):

Baku - New York - Baku – 599 EUR

Baku – Milan – Baku – 299 EUR

Baku – Paris – Baku – 299 EUR

Baku – Prague – Baku – 299 EUR

Baku – Berlin – Baku – 299 EUR

Baku – Dubai – Baku – 199 EUR

Air ticket sales period within the campaign: March 16-31, 2017

Flights period: April 1– May 6, 2017

The number of air tickets on discounts is limited.

Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az, purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies.

Passengers can take advantage of AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program on these flights. Detailed information about AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program is available at:www.miles.azal.az. Online registration is available for those who are not a member of the program yet. Points for the flight may be credited automatically in case AZAL Miles member unique number will be entered in the appropriate filed while purchasing online.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact:

+ (99412) 598-88-80;

*8880

E-mail: callcenter@azal.az

Questions regarding AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program can be sent to azalmiles@azal.az or through the contact form on the website: www.azal.az.