Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) ranks 71st place in the world's 100 best airlines in 2017.

Report informs citing Skytrax rating.

According to the rating, Qatar Airways is named the best airline in the world this year. Singapore Airlines ranks 2nd, while Japanese airline ANA 3rd. Also, the top five airlines included Emirates and Cathay Pacific.

Notably, in 2016 experts recognized Emirates as the best airline.