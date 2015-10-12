Ambassador: Construction of railway connecting Iran and Azerbaijan will be completed before end of 2016

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of railway connecting Iran and Azerbaijan will be completed before the end of 2016. Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakayin told journalists.

According to him, on October 9-10, the delegation of Azerbaijan and Iran discussed construction of the railway line Astara (Iran) - Astara (Azerbaijan) within the framework of the international transport corridor "North-South".

The ambassador also noted that the issue would also be discussed at the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation Azerbaijan-Iran, to be held in Tehran on 20th of December.

According to Mohsen Pakayin, Azerbaijani side will begin construction of its section of the road in next 10 days.

According to him, the length of railway Astara (Azerbaijan) Astara (Iran) is seven kilometers away, and in Iran built its portion length of two kilometers.

It provides for the construction of the bridge, which will take place on the railway section. Iranian Astara also envisages construction of a cargo terminal with capacity of 4 mln tons.

According to the ambassador of Iran, the project contributes to the creation of infrastructure for transit and cargo transportation, which will ultimately bring income to both countries.