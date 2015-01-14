 Top
    Close photo mode

    A number of Krasnoyarsk-Baku flights has reduced

    This is due to the reduction in the number of passengers and the economic situation in Russia

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Flight Schedules Krasnoyarsk-Baku-Krasnoyarsk amended since January, 2015.

    Report was told by the official representative of the Russian Taimyr airlines (Nord Star Airlines) Sima Aliyeva, due to the winter season there is reduction in the number of passengers on this route. And also, because of the economic situation in Russia, these flights which carried out every week, will operate once every two weeks. Note that the last flight on this route made on January 7. 

    This schedule will be valid up to March, 2015.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi