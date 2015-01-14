A number of Krasnoyarsk-Baku flights has reduced

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Flight Schedules Krasnoyarsk-Baku-Krasnoyarsk amended since January, 2015.

Report was told by the official representative of the Russian Taimyr airlines (Nord Star Airlines) Sima Aliyeva, due to the winter season there is reduction in the number of passengers on this route. And also, because of the economic situation in Russia, these flights which carried out every week, will operate once every two weeks. Note that the last flight on this route made on January 7.

This schedule will be valid up to March, 2015.