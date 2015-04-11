A new road put into operation in Astara

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 11, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the road Degedi-Pelikesh in Astara region. Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the road.

The head of state signed an executive order on the construction of the road Degedi-Pelikesh in 2013, and from the reserve fund the head of state was initially allocated 2 million manat for these works. Last year, according to another presidential decree, for the construction of the road funds was allocated 4.7 mln. AZN from costs of public investment inthe state budget for 2014.

Works on the road, the construction of which began in 2013, have already been completed. Road length of 21 kilometers enjoys 12,000th population of 21 settlements.