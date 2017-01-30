94% of Azerbaijan will be supplied with gas this year

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of the head of state, 40 rural roads will be overhauled in Azerbaijan in 2017.

Report informs, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev told a conference dedicated to summary of the third year of implementation of the State Program on socio-economic development of regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2014-2018.

According to Sh.Mustafayev, the head of state also gave instructions on gas supply increase: "This year level of gas supply in the country will reach 94%".