 Top
    Close photo mode

    94% of Azerbaijan will be supplied with gas this year

    As well 40 rural roads to be overhauled

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of the head of state, 40 rural roads will be overhauled in Azerbaijan in 2017.

    Report informs, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev told a conference dedicated to summary of the third year of implementation of the State Program on socio-economic development of regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2014-2018.

    According to Sh.Mustafayev, the head of state also gave instructions on gas supply increase: "This year level of gas supply in the country will reach 94%". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi