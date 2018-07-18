4th International Real Estate Exhibition to be held in Baku

© Report
Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The 4th International Real Estate Exibition will be held on November 22-24, this year in Baku.
Report informs citing the foreign press, the exhibition will be held at the Baku Expo Center.
Aynur BayramovaNews Author