Trump doubles tariffs on steel and aluminum with respect to Turkey

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the United States Donald Trump said that he sanctioned double the tariffs on aluminum and steel from Turkey, at 20% and 50% respectively. Report informs citing the Turkish media.

“I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!”, Trump tweeted.

Notably, U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action targeting Turkey’s Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gül and Minister of Interior Süleyman Soylu, for the arrest and detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson suspected of participating in coup d'etat attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016.