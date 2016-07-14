In 2016 industrial producer prices in Azerbaijan up by 7.8%

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June of this year in Azerbaijan, industrial producer prices have increased on annual basis by 7.8%, including in the mining industry - by 7.6%. Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, during this period, producer prices in processing industry increased by 9.2%, in manufacturing, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam - 7.5%, water supply, treatment and processing waste - by 2.5%.

In general, in June industrial producer prices compared to May increased by 3.9%. In the mining industry growth made by 4.7%, processing industry - 0.8%. Producer prices in manufacturing, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, water supply, treatment and recycling of waste have not changed.

In the mining industry, price for crude oil and natural gas producers up by 4.7%, mining of metal ores - by 0.3%, stone manufacturers, sand, gravel, salt and other mining products reduced by 0.2%. During the reporting month in the processing industry the prices of cars and trailers manufacturers up by 11%, textile products - 3.1%, oil products - 1.9%, electrical equipment - 0.1%.

Prices manufacturers of tobacco products decreased by 4.2%, chemical industry - by 3%, pharmaceutical products - by 2.6%, beverages - 1.5%, food products - 1.4%, clothing and steel products - 0.3%, printing products - 0.2%. For other types of activities in the field of processing industry, major producer price changes were not observed.