Tariff Council: Manat should keep growth a bit for medicines cheapening

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Tariff Council has commented on not cheapening of medicine prices in domestic market, despite significant fall of US-dollar exchange rate in Azerbaijan in last two weeks.

Report informs, at today's briefing, Secretary of the Tariff Council Ilkin Majidov told reporters that this is due to insufficient rise of manat: "We have calculated dollar exchange rate on medicines at around 1.71 AZN/USD. US-dollar decreased, however, did not fall below this level".

I. Majidov said that in 2014, a box of medicine was imported into the country average for 3 USD: This figure made 2.2 USD in 2015, while amounts to 1.5 currently. Over 50 importers bring medicines to the country produced in nearly 1 000 plants. In January 2017, import of medicines increased by 51% compared to the same period 2016".