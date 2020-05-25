Spain: Car production drops to historic lows

Car production and export in Spain reached a historic low in April, and Report informs citing the data released by the ANFAC (Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers).

Exports in April decreased by 98% compared to the same period last year. This month, factories located in Spain were able to export only 3,753 vehicles, the association said. Only a few of the 17 automobile plants in the country were able to resume work in April.

In the first four months of this year, 652,057 cars produced in Spain, 33.6% less than in the same period in 2019. The association calls on authorities to adopt a “demand stimulation plan” for car products. The largest companies, including SEAT, partially resumed production at the end of April.