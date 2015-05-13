SOCAR: Most of the information related to the project in Georgia is fiction

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The issue of building carbamide plant in Georgia with new conditions was reconsidered and decided to suspend the project. It should be noted that, this decision was taken after considering the many economic, technical and operational issues."

Report was told by the spokesman of SOCAR, Nizamaddin Guliyev, touching the issue of common lately in the media and social networking information in regard with the suspension of the project for construction of SOCAR carbamide plant in Georgia.

He stated that, the issue really attracted a lot of public interest, but most of the information is a fiction: "This information is speculative. We really want to build an analogue of Sumgayit carbamide plant in Georgia. Our experts have made the necessary calculations. However, as you know, the situation in the energy market became unstable. The issue of building the new conditions carbamide plant in Georgia was reconsidered and decided to suspend the project. It should be noted that, this decision was taken after considering the many economic, technical and operational issues."

"SOCAR is a company that implements major regional projects having a positive international image, which takes as its basis are important objective factors. Therefore, we believe that the attempt to link that decision to the unfounded and subjective factors is unacceptable", concluded the spokesman.