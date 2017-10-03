'SOCAR Methanol' plans to implement SAP software

Baku. 3 October.REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR Methanol" LLC, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has announced an open tender for implementation of SAP software.

Report informs citing the company, application for participation in the tender (signed and sealed) will be accepted until October 12.

The contact person is the head of the supply department, Javid Seferbeyli. Contact phone: (012) 404 41 57 (internal 444), (050) 251 52 53, e-mail: c.seferbeyli@socarmethanol.az.

The opening of the envelopes will take place on October 13 at 11:00, in the methanol plant located in Garadagh district of Baku city.