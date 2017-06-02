Representative of Swiss refining company reviews "AzerGold" CJSC’s operations

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ The representative of the reputable Swiss refining company visits Azerbaijan to get acquainted with “AzerGold” CJSC’s operations.

Swiss company “Argor-Heraeus SA”, with which “AzerGold” Closed Joint-Stock Company is working with, and is one of the biggest refining companies of the world, has visited Azerbaijan. The purpose of the visit was to get more acquainted with the Company’s operations.

The Argor representative who is on visit to Azerbaijan between May 31 and June 2 has been to Chovdar Ore Processing Area located in Dashkasan, gained a familiarity with the process structure, operation principles of the mine on-site.

Afterwards a meeting was held between Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of executive board of the Company and the representative of “Argor-Heraeus SA” at the head office of “AzerGold” CJSC in Baku. Productive discussions have been held between the Parties, they have exchanged opinions concerning further extension of cooperation, new projects.

“AzerGold” CJSC intends to dispatch 67 pieces of auri-argentiferous bullions produced in Chovdar Ore Processing Area for refining to the Swiss company in June. Gold and silver to be obtained thereafter will be brought out for sale in international stock market. “AzerGold” CJSC managed to refine and sell 66 pieces of auri-argentiferous bullions last month through “Argor-Heraeus SA” and contributed to Azerbaijan economy resources valued approximately at 35 million manats. By the end of the year, “AzerGold” CJSC is planning to gain profit valued approximately at 145 million manats from gold and silver sales of 2017.