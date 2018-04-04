Prokon completes construction of SOCAR Ammonia and Urea Plant

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Prokon, a subsidiary of Nobel Oil Services in Construction and Project Management, fulfilled Construction Works at SOCAR Ammonia and Urea Plant.

Report was informed in Nobel Oil Services remaining commissioning activity of the plant that is ongoing.

Prokon undertook the prestigious SOCAR Ammonia & Urea Complex Project as the Main Construction Contractor, working with Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd., EPC Contractor of the Project. The plant is located about 35 km north side of Baku city, aimed to utilize abundant natural gas as feedstock and produce 1,200 MTPD of ammonia and 2,000 MTPD of urea within a single complex.

By now, Ammonia Plant, Urea Plant and Urea handling facilities have been completed, pre-commissioning & preparation works for start-up are in progress. Prokon accomplished the following major activities in the Project with volumes of: Excavation (120,380 m3), Backfilling (55,800 m3), Concrete (51,500 m3), Building (7,587 m2), Piping Fabrication & Erection works (371,410 WDI), Tank Installation (16 tanks with a total volume capacity of 31,310 m3), structural steel erection (7,560 tons), Electrical Cable Installation (591,328 m), Instrumentation Cable Installation (446,613 m), painting (125,000 m2) and all other related works.

Established in Azerbaijan in 2012 as a construction and project management subsidiary of Nobel Oil Services, the UK-registered group of companies, Prokon has become one of the leading local companies delivering large-scale projects in the Construction Industry.