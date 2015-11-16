 Top
    Producer prices of crude oil in Azerbaijan up by 1.6%

    Producer prices in the processing industry decreased by 0.8%

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ In October 2015 producer prices in the mining industry production increased by 1.6% in Azerbaijan. 

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, producer prices in the processing industry decreased by 0.8%.

    Producer prices in manufacturing, distribution and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, water supply, treatment and recycling of waste have not changed.

    Overall, industrial producer prices increased by 1.2% in comparison with the previous month.

    In the mining industry, producer prices of crude oil rose by 1.6%, other prices have remained stable.

